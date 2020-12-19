Man held for duping banks of ₹300 crore

Third person to be arrested in case

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹300 crore — availed as loans and credit facilities from various banks and financial institutions, the police said on Friday.

Vaibhav Sharma, Chief Finance Officer of a Gurugram-based car dealership, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a 2018 case registered against him and other directors of the firm for misappropriation of bank money.

Action was taken by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after an authorised representative of one of the banks alleged that the directors of the firm: Rashpal Singh Todd and Mandhir Singh Todd, and its CFO, duped their bank of ₹102 crore.

In view of sufficient incriminating evidence on record, Rashpal and Mandhir were arrested and charge-sheeted.

According to the complainant bank, the accused had approached their branch at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg for financial assistance in 2007.

Trade advances

The firm had been availing cash credit facility, trade advances etc. for demo cars from the bank since 2007.

It had also availed term loan, cash credit facility and bank guarantee since 2013 onwards.

As per the terms and conditions executed between the bank and the firm, the accused had to furnish details pertaining to the utilisation of the funds along with details of the stock, which were hypothecated with the bank. The trade advances availed by the alleged company had to be returned within 90 days.

Till March 2018, the company had been performing as per the terms and conditions, but defaulted later. In June 2018, during an inspection of the showroom of the firm, only 29 cars were found against 200 cars, said Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra.