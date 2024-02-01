GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for defacing Delhi park wall with pro-Khalistan slogans

Accused Jasvinder was caught on the intervening night of January 30 and 31

February 01, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the wall of a park in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Jasvinder alias Lucky, a resident of Tilak Nagar, they added.

According to an officer, the wall of a park under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was on January 25 found defaced with the words “Delhi Banega Khalistan”.

A case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station the next day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the suspect was identified after footage from over 1,000 CCTV cameras was scanned and nearly 200 teams from Dwarka and West districts visited various spots.

On the intervening night of January 30 and 31, the police were tipped off that the suspect would be in Vishnu Garden to paint more slogans, and a team immediately caught him, the DCP added.

During interrogation, Jasvinder confessed to the act, and said he did it after Gagandeep, a former neighbour currently living in the United States, offered him ₹15,000 for doing this, but did not end up paying him.

The car and mobile phones used by the accused as well as cans of spray paint used for the crime have been seized, the DCP said.

