Man held for creating panic in Delhi-Goa flight

He claimed to be from Delhi Police and that there were terrorists on board the flight

The Central Industrial Security Force nabbed a man at Goa Airport for allegedly creating mid-air panic by claiming that terrorists were on board the plane, and officer said on Friday.

The officer said the aviation security received a call from the ATC on October 22 informing that a passenger in Delhi-Goa Air India flight claimed that terrorists were in the aircraft and that he is from the Delhi Police Special Cell. The information was passed on to other agencies concerned. A quick action team (QAT) and a Bomb Direction Disposal Squad (BDDS) were put on standby.

After the landing in Goa, the plane and its passengers were checked but nothing suspicious was found.

“The passenger was identified as Zia-Ul-Haq from Jamia Nagar. He was handed over to Goa police for further investigation. The police informed his family members, who said that he is ‘mentally unsound’ and undergoing treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, New Delhi,” said a police officer.

The officer added that after a medical examination, the man was admitted to the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour near Panaji after obtaining necessary orders from a local magistrate.