Man held for creating girl’s fake profile

NEW DELHI

03 April 2021 00:31 IST

Accused posted morphed pictures of the girl; he has targeted six women: police

A 25-year-old event manager was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a Class VIII student on Instagram and threatening her with obscene messages, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Bharat Khatar, who allegedly posted a 14-year-old girl’s morphed nude pictures on the social media. He wanted to take revenge on her as she had warned him against harassing her friend.

The police said that a complaint was received from the victim’s mother who stated that a fake Instagram profile of her daughter was created and the accused has been sending obscene messages from the same and stalking her daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and other relevant section of the POCSO Act was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

During probe, letters were sent to Facebook to seek details about the Instagram account and with the help of technical intelligence, the accused was identified.

After due verification, the accused was apprehended from his residence in Faridabad on Thursday, Mr. Thakur said.

It was revealed that the accused first targeted the victim’s friend and contacted her through social media. He started harassing her and they had an argument on Whatsapp after which she shared the incident with the victim.

The police said that the accused then decided to take revenge from the victim and created three fake accounts in her name on Instagram and posted morphed pictures of hers. When the victim confronted him, he asked her for sexual favours, the police said.

They said that the accused doesn’t have genuine profiles on Instagram or Facebook and uses social media platforms –WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram – for talking to girls from fake profiles. The police said that he is also involved in a case filed at Faridabad Cyber police station related to another fake profile of a girl.

The police said that the accused is a B.Com. graduate and has been working with an event management company for the last two years. He has targeted six women, the police said.