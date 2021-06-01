Man held for creating fake profile, uploading objectionable pictures

NEW DELHI

01 June 2021 23:05 IST

Accused was planning to sexually exploit the girl: police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Telangana for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of a girl and uploading objectionable photographs of her on the social media platform, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused has been identified as Nazim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Muradabad. The accused used to live in Rohini and later moved to Telangana.

The motive behind uploading objectionable pictures was to exploit the girl sexually, police said.

Police said the victim’s brother told them that Nazim, who earlier lived near his house, had befriended his sister and created a fake Facebook profile of her where he uploaded her objectionable pictures. When the brother came to know about the fake profile, he confronted the girl who told him that Nazim had taken her nude pictures about four-five years ago when she was 14-years-old.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 354 C (Voyeurism), 354 D (Stalking), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code, 376 (Rape) of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act.