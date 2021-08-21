Man held for conspiring to harm Tihar jail official

Audio clip of accused planning to procure an AK-47 goes viral

A conspiracy to harm a Deputy Superintendent of Tihar jail has been unearthed with the arrest of a 28-year-old criminal after his audio clip on planning to procure an AK-47 rifle went viral, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said the accused has been identified as Satender alias Satte — sharpshooter of Rohit Chaudhary gang.

The police said that in the audio, the caller on one side can be heard asking his accomplice to arrange for an AK-47 to execute the killing of a person to settle a personal score.

“Satender is also talking of causing harm to a Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail at Tihar, Delhi, to avenge the death of their accomplice — namely Ankit Gujjar in jail,” Mr. Kushwah said.

‘DS sought ₹1 lakh’

Ankit was found dead inside the jail on August 4.

His family alleged that he was beaten to death because the DS had asked for ₹1 lakh as “protection money” and they had only paid ₹50,000.

Subsequently, after the post-mortem report, a case on charges of murder was registered against the DS and three staffers and all of them were suspended.

While working to identify the two callers, Special Cell found that the two were Satte and one Ajay Gujjar after which surveillance was mounted on their movement. On August 17, he was arrested near Chirag Delhi.

The police said he disclosed his plan to harm the DS to avenge the death of Gujjar. He also asked Ajay to arrange for the rifle to show their power and establish supremacy in south Delhi.

Over 20 criminal cases

Satender has over 20 criminal cases registered against him, an officer said. Along with accomplices, he used to collect money from property dealers, satta operators and bookies, builders in south Delhi by threatening them. He was released on bail in July, the police added.