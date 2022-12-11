Man held for circulating woman’s number on WhatsApp group

  1. EPaper
The accused, identified as Sajim Khan, worked as a tailor at a private company in Noida

December 11, 2022 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Noida for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her mobile number on a WhatsApp group where pornographic content was shared, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sajim Khan, worked as a tailor at a private company in Noida.

The police received a complaint from the 24-year-old victim who alleged that an unknown person has shared her mobile number on a WhatsApp group, and she has been receiving obscene videos, photos, and messages from several unknown numbers.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a letter was sent to WhatsApp to retrieve the details of the person who shared the victim’s contact number on the group.

The police tracked down the accused from a park in Noida near his company.

According to the police, Khan and the victim lived in the same locality. He got her number from somewhere and started a conversation with her. The woman told her husband, following which a heated argument took place between Khan and her husband.

Khan wanted to take revenge and had joined the WhatsApp group to share the victim’s number, he revealed to the police.

After Khan shared the victim’s contact number on the group, she started receiving inappropriate messages from different numbers, the police said.

