Man held for cheating, posing as MLA

NEW DELHI

14 March 2021 00:30 IST

A Dehradun resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by posing as a local Member of the Legislative Assembly, Member of Parliament and even Chief Minister, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that a complaint was received from a Delhi-based man who alleged that he got a call from a person who introduced himself as an MLA. As demanded by him, he transferred a sum of ₹6 lakh for his party. Later on, he got to know that no such call was made from the MLA office concerned.

A case was registered and with the help of technical surveillance, the accused was traced. The accused has been identified as Bhalinder Pal Singh, (30). He was arrested from Mumbai. He also owns a footwear shop, Ms. Goel said.

The police said that he belongs to a reputed family and has been previously involved in other cheating cases registered in Chattisgarh and Punjab.

“Singh revealed that he used to help his father with his business but they sustained losses due to former’s lack of professionalism. Thereafter, he shifted to Mumbai and got involved in criminal activities. He started cheating people mostly making businessmen his prey,” Ms. Goel said.