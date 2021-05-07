Man held for cheating patients’ kin

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 23:28 IST

Police arrested a man who cheated relatives of COVID-19 patients on the pretext of providing blood plasma in south west Delhi, said a police officer on Friday.

The accused identified as Sunny, a resident of Nangloi, had cheated seven such victims and obtained ₹1 lakh.

A few days ago, a woman who was tested positive and admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, was in need of a plasma donor. Guneet Singh Jaggi, the complainant’s relative, got a contact number of a person on Facebook who could provide plasma donor. As he was in dire need, he contacted the man, who demanded ₹50,000 for arranging the plasma. But after ₹10,000 was transferred into his account, he started ignoring calls and messages of the complainant before switching off the phone. The accused was later held with the help of technical surveillance, said the police

He is a professional blood donor and used to arrange blood for patients in hospitals for monetary gains. Further analysis of money trail in bank accounts is being done,” said the officer.