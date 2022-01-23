Man held for cheating, extorting women online

NEW DELHI

23 January 2022 01:02 IST

Accused targeted working women on false promise of marriage, say police

A BTech-cum-MBA graduate has been arrested for extorting money from a woman after threatening to post her private photographs online, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the accused, identified as Sahil Sachdeva, 32, is a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He used to meet women on matrimonial sites, give them false promise of marriage and blackmail them using their private photos and videos.

The police said a woman lodged a complaint at the Shahdara police station alleging that she met Sachdeva on a matrimonial site in October 2021 and the latter took her private pictures during video calls and started blackmailing her. “He threatened to post the pictures on social media if she did not pay him money. He extorted ₹2 lakh from the complainant,” Mr. Sathiyasundaram said.

The police said during technical analysis, his location was traced to Neb Sarai in Saket, after which a raid was conducted at his hideout and he was arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was unemployed and he targeted working women by promising to marry them. It was also found that he had cheated a few more women in Ghaziabad, Bhopal and Delhi. The investigation is underway, police said.