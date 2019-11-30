Man held for attacking friend’s mother-in-law

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his friend’s mother-in-law with a knife in west Delhi’s Khyala, the police said on Saturday.

Stabbed with knife

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said the accused, Vijay, is from Raghubir Nagar. On Friday, a case was registered based on the statement of a 75-year-old woman who said Vijay, a close friend of her daughter-in-law, stabbed her with a knife and fled the spot, the police said.

The woman, also a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and later referred to Deen Dayal Hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable.

“CCTV footage of the area was checked and call record details of the accused were analysed. The accused was nabbed from Pathankot in Punjab,” Mr. Purohit said.

Vijay allegedly told the police that the complainant’s daughter-in-law is his friend and a quarrel took place between the two women. “The daughter-in-law told him about the incident following which he attacked the complainant to take revenge,” the DCP added.