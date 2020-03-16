Man held for ATM theft in Badarpur

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020 01:43 IST

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM containing ₹22 lakh in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area last month, police said on Sunday.

The theft was reported to the police on February 13 and the accused, Tahir Hussain, a resident of Raipuri in Mewat district of Haryana, was arrested on Friday, a police official said.

“On Friday, we received information that Hussain was to go to Faridabad to settle a car loan with a finance company. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and he was apprehended,” DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hussain — a transporter — has four trucks and a car. The monthly EMI of the vehicles was approximately ₹3 lakh, which he was unable to pay. Hussain had recently joined his cousin Shahid’s gang. Shahid used Hussain’s car to commit crime and gave him a share of the looted money, the officer said.