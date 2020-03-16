Man held for ATM theft in Badarpur

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM containing ₹22 lakh in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area last month, police said on Sunday.
The theft was reported to the police on February 13 and the accused, Tahir Hussain, a resident of Raipuri in Mewat district of Haryana, was arrested on Friday, a police official said.
“On Friday, we received information that Hussain was to go to Faridabad to settle a car loan with a finance company. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and he was apprehended,” DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said.
Hussain — a transporter — has four trucks and a car. The monthly EMI of the vehicles was approximately ₹3 lakh, which he was unable to pay. Hussain had recently joined his cousin Shahid’s gang. Shahid used Hussain’s car to commit crime and gave him a share of the looted money, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.