Delhi

Man held for ATM theft in Badarpur

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM containing ₹22 lakh in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area last month, police said on Sunday.

The theft was reported to the police on February 13 and the accused, Tahir Hussain, a resident of Raipuri in Mewat district of Haryana, was arrested on Friday, a police official said.

“On Friday, we received information that Hussain was to go to Faridabad to settle a car loan with a finance company. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and he was apprehended,” DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said.

Hussain — a transporter — has four trucks and a car. The monthly EMI of the vehicles was approximately ₹3 lakh, which he was unable to pay. Hussain had recently joined his cousin Shahid’s gang. Shahid used Hussain’s car to commit crime and gave him a share of the looted money, the officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 1:44:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-atm-theft-in-badarpur/article31077558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY