Delhi

Man held for ATM fraud in Ghaziabad

An employee of a company depositing cash in ATMs was arrested on Thursday for allegedly embezzling ₹73 lakh.

Cash custodian Rajeev Sachan, along with his accomplices, had on April 23 embezzled the money that was supposed to be deposited in ATMs in the city. An FIR was lodged by the security head of the cash carrying company the following day at the Link Road police station.

On Thursday, Dilip Kumar, a gang member, was arrested from Uttam Nagar and ₹2.2 lakh recovered from him. Sachan is still at large, the police said.

