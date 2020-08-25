Man held for assaulting minor

NEW DELHI

25 August 2020 02:22 IST

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a park in Rajouri Garden, the police said on Monday.

The accused had also shot a video of the act, they said. A passer-by stopped the accused and called the police. A team came to the spot and nabbed the accused, said an officer, adding that his mobile phone has also been seized. The minor has been handed over to her parents.

A case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under way.

