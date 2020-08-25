Delhi

Man held for assaulting minor

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a park in Rajouri Garden, the police said on Monday.

The accused had also shot a video of the act, they said. A passer-by stopped the accused and called the police. A team came to the spot and nabbed the accused, said an officer, adding that his mobile phone has also been seized. The minor has been handed over to her parents.

A case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 2:23:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-assaulting-minor/article32433555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story