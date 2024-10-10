Man held for acid attack on refugees

The police have arrested a man for attacking a Sudanese national, a Syrian refugee and his 11-month-old son with acid following an argument in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, a statement said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on September 30 near the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC), said DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.

The injured were identified as Sudanese national Nabil Omar Akbar, Syrian refugee Raft Abmohinind and his son Ibrahim. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar.

While the two men were discharged from the hospital the same day, the toddler was kept under treatment as he had received 10% burns. He was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. The police said refugees frequent the UNHRC office seeking work and shelter.

They often raise slogans, allegedly inconveniencing some of the locals in the area.