Man held at IGI airport for impersonation

A 37-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly impersonating another person, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused has been identified as Rajesh Kapoor, a resident of Paharganj.

The police said that on Thursday, they received a complaint from Vistara Airlines’ Duty Manager Sayantan Ghosh who alleged that Rajesh Kapoor travelled by a Vistara flight from Delhi to Srinagar and returned to the national capital by impersonating one Sachin Gupta. He was later arrested at the Delhi airport.

Mr. Bhatia said that a case under Sections 417 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Thefts

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused has been previously involved in cases of theft. He told the police that he has been blacklisted by several air carriers who have barred him from flying. “He impersonated Mr. Gupta and used an Aadhaar card to book a flight from New Delhi to Srinagar and returned in another flight of the same airline on Thursday,” Mr. Bhatia said.

“He has lived in Singapore and Malaysia for two years and while travelling on plains, the accused got the idea of stealing credit cards and other valuables of co-passengers,” Mr. Bhatia said. The police said that the accused would target people while he travelled as he thought that his chances of getting caught were less as people hardly suspect thefts while on the plane.