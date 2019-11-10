Delhi

Man held at Delhi airport with 10 bullets

He was caught during security check

A Goa-bound man was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.

The passenger, identified as R.P. Mishra, was going through security check at the airport around 11 a.m. on Friday when a Central Industrial Security Force officer detected some “bullet-like objects” in his hand baggage, the official said.

“Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were found and seized from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition,” he said.

