Man held after shoot-out at Dhaula Kuan

A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with cases of murder and attempt to murder was arrested after a shoot-out at Dhaula Kuan on Friday night, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said that the accused has been identified as Rizwan Ali, a resident of Bulandsahar district in Uttar Pradesh. “On September 26, Mohhamad Hassan was shot dead by Rizwan and his accomplice Anwar in a market in Usmanpur,” he said.

The police said that they received a tip-off and laid a trap near Dhaula Kuan to nab the accused. When the team spotted Rizwan, they signalled him to stop, but he started running and fired three rounds at the police.

In retaliation, the police fired five shots, one of which hit his leg. He was admitted to RML Hospital.

Monetary dispute

During interrogation, Rizwan allegedly told the police that Anwar and Hassan were from Sankhni village in Bulandshar and were living in Usmanpur. The two had some monetary disputes, the police said.

“On September 3, Rizwan came to Delhi from Mumbai, where he used work as a welder. Subsequently, he and Anwar killed Hassan. Anwar had assured Rizwan that he would pay him ₹5 lakh for killing Hassan,” the officer said, adding that one revolver, three live rounds and as many used cartridges, and one scooter were recovered from the accused.