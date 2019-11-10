Delhi

Man held after encounter in Ghaziabad

A man, who was allegedly wanted in several cases, has been arrested after an encounter, the police said on Saturday.

During a routine checking, a police team signalled a man riding a scooter, to stop near Masuri around 8 p.m. He, however, allegedly fired at the police personnel and sped away towards Nahal village, an officer said. When the police officers fired in retaliation, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, they said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, DSP Anshu Jain said.

The suspect, Sakib, a resident of U.P’s Bulandshahr, confessed to have robbed a truck loaded with iron bars in July on the peripheral expressway in Masuri. A countrymade pistol and cartridges have been seized from him, the DSP said. Earlier, he was booked in eight cases of loot, murder and attempt to murder.

