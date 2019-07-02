‘Man has to pay maintenance for his kids even if mother is earning’

The Delhi High Court on Monday observed that a man cannot avoid the responsibility of maintaining his children on the ground that his estranged wife is earning as a lot of time and effort also go into the upbringing.

Upholding the interim maintenance awarded to the woman, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said it would be incorrect to hold both parents equally responsible for the expenses of a child.

Challenged order

“One cannot put value to the time and effort put in by the mother in upbringing of the child. No doubt mother, if she is earning, should also contribute towards the expenses of the child but the expenses cannot be divided equally between the two,” the High Court said.

The man had challenged the order of a trial court and appellate court awarding ₹60,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife to take care of their three minor daughters, one of whom was born to him from an earlier marriage.

The man had contended that he was a pauper and that his wife was running a business.

He said he should not be saddled with the liability of maintaining either her or the minor daughters.

Active account

The High Court, however, rejected his contention and said, “Merely because respondent [wife] is earning, does not give an excuse to the husband to avoid working or undertake the responsibility of maintaining his children.”

The court noted that the lower courts had found there was substantial inflow and outflow of money from his accounts, even though he claimed to be a pauper, and there was also evidence that he was running a travel agency whose accounts revealed transactions running into several lakhs.

Dependency factor

“Keeping in view of the dependency factor and the fact that the only dependent member of the petitioner [husband] are his three minor daughters, who are presently in the custody of the respondent [wife], who is taking care of them, the award of interim maintenance of ₹60,000 per month, to my mind, is not unjustified,” the High Court ordered.

The man and the woman got married on November 28, 2004, under the Special Marriage Act. They separated in March 2015.