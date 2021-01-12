Man hammers liquor supplier to death

Victim was involved in criminal cases

A 32-year-old criminal was hammered to death by a man on Sunday following a quarrel a month ago in south Delhi’s Tigri, the police said on Monday. The accused was arrested.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the deceased has been identified as Rahul, resident of JJ Camp, and the accused has been identified as Govind alias Pundi (22), resident of Tigri.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 3 p.m. on Sunday wherein the caller stated that a man had been hit with a hammer multiple times and that he is serious. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Probe revealed that Rahul was a local liquor supplier and Govind had come to buy alcohol from him a month ago but Rahul chided him and sent him away. “Rahul had chided Govind a few times over the past one month which troubled him,” said a senior officer.

On Sunday afternoon, when Rahul was sitting with his friends in a park, Govind attacked Rahul with an iron hammer. Further probe revealed that Rahul is previously involved in a few murder cases and theft.