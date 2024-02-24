Man gored to death by stray cattle in south Delhi; will act against illegal dairies: MCD

February 24, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

: A 42-year-old man died after being attacked by a stray cattle in south Delhi’s Tigri, the police said on Friday.

Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Khanpur, was waiting for his child’s school bus around 11.45 a.m. on Thursday afternoon when the animal gored the man and pounded him, said an officer.

“The victim was rushed to Batra Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. His body was handed over to his family after autopsy,” the officer added.

In a purported CCTV footage of the incident, the victim’s son could be seen screaming for help.

The footage also shows the animal attacking the victim and stomping on his body several times, even as people standing nearby attempted to save Jha by trying to hit the animal with sticks.

In a statement on Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that its Veterinary Department had captured nine stray animals from the area.

The civic body also said that it will, with the assistance of the Delhi police, take action against illegal dairies in the area, disconnect their electricity and water supplies and seal them.

