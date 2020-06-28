Man goes missing from airport, traced from Ghaziabad

A 72-year-old man, who went missing from Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from Kazakhstan, was traced from Ghaziabad and sent to 14 days quarantine, the police said on Sunday.
The man, identified as Harjeet Singh and a resident of Dilshad Garden, who travelled by AI 1916 Almaty to Delhi on Saturday, had gone missing from the entry gate of the screening hall at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, they said.
The matter came to notice after police said they received information from Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) that Singh went missing from entry gate of screening hall at Terminal 3 of IGI airport.
They said Singh deliberately missed out from the screening procedure through which he was to be institutionally quarantined as per MHA guidelines. A case was registered in this regard under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, it was revealed that the mobile number and address given by the passenger on arrival was not found to be in use. In a CCTV footage, the vehicle in which he left the airport was identified, the officer said.
As per the registration number and electronic surveillance, the passenger was traced from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and he was sent for 14 days home quarantine, he added.
