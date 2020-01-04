Man given 2-year jail term in 7 cheque bounce cases

A Delhi court has upheld two years’ simple imprisonment to a man in seven cases of cheque bounce. It has also directed him to pay ₹18 lakh to the complainant.

Dismissing seven appeals against as many judgments passed by a Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Gupta said: “Since the appellant/accused has failed to repay the amount of the cheques [₹15.95 lakh] despite service of legal notice, thus, he is guilty of commission of offence under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.”

The complainant had extended a loan of ₹22.5 lakh to the accused.

The accused had approached the complainant for a loan after he came to know that he had not invested ₹23 lakh in his business, which he had borrowed from a bank. Further, the accused was able to persuade the complainant to pay EMI of his bank loan for one year, saying that he was facing financial difficulties. However, the accused failed to repay this amount after the EMI period was over.

But with the intervention of friends and relatives, the accused handed over his car to the complainant in lieu of it which was valued at ₹3 lakh. He also issued 10 cheques in his favour for repayment of the other loan.

‘Insufficient money’

All the cheques were dishonoured when the complainant presented them to his bank, some due to insufficient money in the accused’s accounts while the others on instruction not to make the payment and deliberate overwriting, the complainant alleged.