Man gets six-month jail for contempt of court

September 20, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court’s decision pertains to implementation of a labour court’s order in 2017. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a man to six months in jail for contempt of court after he repeatedly failed to pay compensation to the window of his driver and violated the undertakings furnished by him in this regard.

Delhi resident Amar Singh Bhalla was asked to pay ₹13 lakh to his driver’s window by a labour court in 2017.

As he failed to pay the amount, the dead driver’s wife approached the High Court in 2019 for the implementation of the order.

Mr. Bhalla repeatedly gave undertakings in the court that he will be paying the amount but failed to comply with the directions.

Passing the order last week, the Delhi HC observed that Mr. Bhalla “wilfully disobeyed” the undertakings.

“This court is of the opinion that one cannot be allowed to trounce the majesty of law and pollute the streams of justice by brazenly engaging in contumacious conduct with an aim of hoodwinking the judicial system,” the High Court observed.

Mr. Bhalla’s driver had disappeared on January 1, 2015 and later was found hanging from a tree.

His wife had claimed that Mr. Bhalla did not pay her husband his wages for two years and assaulted him when asked to clear the dues.

