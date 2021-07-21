Man gets shot at accidentally by friend

A 30-year-old man was injured when his friend accidentally fired a gun in Anand Vihar, the police said.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said a gunshot injury was reported from Dr. Hedgewar Hospital at 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Hariom from Maujpur. The victim said the incident happened when he was drinking with his friends — Paras, Sameer, Vipin, Neeraj and Gopal in a hotel. He told the police that Paras had a pistol in his possession and was playing with it. Suddenly, a bullet was fired from the pistol, and it hit the victim.

Probe is under way, the police added.