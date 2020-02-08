Man gets death sentence for killing judge’s wife, son

The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a judge was sentenced to death by the local court here on Friday in connection with the murder of the latter’s wife and teenage son in 2018. He was also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of five and three years respectively, and ordered to pay a fine of ₹15,000, for destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and unlawful use of a weapon under the Arms Act.

Mahipal had shot dead the mother-son duo in full public view at South City-II market on October 13, 2018. He was convicted of the crime on Thursday.

During arguments over the quantum of sentence in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sudhir Parmar, Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda, seeking death penalty for the convict, referred to the Kehar Singh and others vs. Delhi Administration case — pertaining to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards Satwant and Beant Singh.

Drawing parallels between the two cases, Mr. Hooda said: “Mahipal, being a security guard, was duty-bound to protect the judge and his family at the cost of his life. But all the norms and obligations were thrown to the wind.” Saying that it was the betrayal of the “worst order”, Mr. Hooda, who is also the Deputy District Attorney, added: “These are the most foul and senseless murders and the execution of the egregious crime do deserve the death sentence.”

He also relied upon the Bachchan vs. State of Punjab case wherein the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had established the doctrine of ‘Rarest of Rare’ crimes; and Macchi Singh vs. State of Punjab case wherein the apex court had laid down the criteria for assessing whether a crime fell into the category of “Rarest of Rare”.

“The present case qualifies to be in the ‘rarest of rare’ category on account of the manner and the magnitude of the crime and the position of the victim vis-a-vis the convict. It was a double murder and the convict had a relationship of trust with the victims,” said Mr. Hooda.

Defence lawyer Prem Shankar Sharma sought a lesser punishment for his client arguing that it was not pre-meditated murder and the deaths were caused due to “accidental fire”.

He said that the case, at best, attracted the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Mr. Sharma also argued that the convict had no criminal antecedents and an unblemished service record.