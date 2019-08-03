Man gets 20 years in jail for raping student

A Delhi court has sentenced a tuition teacher to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping his student, noting the crime was the “gravest of its kind”.

The man was convicted for repeatedly raping the woman in 2017, criminally intimidating her, assaulting her with an intent to outrage her modesty and voluntarily causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code.

₹6 lakh compensation

The court imposed a fine of ₹52,000 on the convict and directed the Delhi Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹6 lakh to the woman.

The victim said he had clicked her photographs and threatened to defame her if she told about the incident to anyone.

The victim, however, told her mother about it.

The family of the victim filed a complaint after the accused attacked the woman and her mother.