Man, four of family injured in his self-immolation bid

December 18, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Following an attempt to set himself ablaze, a 35-year-old man and four of his family, including two boys, sustained burn injuries of varying degrees in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said that late on Friday night, Abhinay Gupta poured kerosene and set himself on fire in a room at his residence, following an argument with his family over his drinking habit.

His wife Neha and mother Prashila, 65, were injured while trying to put out the fire. The couple’s sons, six-year-old Rihaan and eight-month-old Shivaan, suffered minor burns too as they were in the same room.

Gupta and his mother have been admitted to AIIMS with 50% and 20% burns, respectively, while his wife and children have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with minor burns on their hands and legs.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

