Man, four of family injured in his self-immolation bid

December 18, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the incident took place at the victim’s residence, following an argument with his family over his drinking habit

The Hindu Bureau

Following an attempt to set himself ablaze, a 35-year-old man and four of his family, including two boys, sustained burn injuries of varying degrees in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer said that late on Friday night, Abhinay Gupta poured kerosene and set himself on fire in a room at his residence, following an argument with his family over his drinking habit.

His wife Neha and mother Prashila, 65, were injured while trying to put out the fire. The couple’s sons, six-year-old Rihaan and eight-month-old Shivaan, suffered minor burns too as they were in the same room.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gupta and his mother have been admitted to AIIMS with 50% and 20% burns, respectively, while his wife and children have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with minor burns on their hands and legs.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fire / suicide

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US