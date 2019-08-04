Man found dead with head injury

A man was found murdered with a head injury in east Delhi's Ghazipur on Saturday morning, the police said.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the man is yet to be identified yet but there are a few clues. “There is a tattoo reading ‘Sunny S’ on his right forearm and another tattoo on his right hand, which reads ‘Suroor’,” Mr. Singh said.

The body was found by patrolling staff at 8 a.m. on a deserted road near Ghazipur Mandi. It appears that he was hit with a sharp object, the police said.

Mr. Singh said a murder case has been registered and a probe is under way.