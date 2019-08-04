Delhi

Man found dead with head injury

more-in

A man was found murdered with a head injury in east Delhi's Ghazipur on Saturday morning, the police said.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the man is yet to be identified yet but there are a few clues. “There is a tattoo reading ‘Sunny S’ on his right forearm and another tattoo on his right hand, which reads ‘Suroor’,” Mr. Singh said.

The body was found by patrolling staff at 8 a.m. on a deserted road near Ghazipur Mandi. It appears that he was hit with a sharp object, the police said.

Mr. Singh said a murder case has been registered and a probe is under way.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 2:36:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-found-dead-with-head-injury/article28810805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY