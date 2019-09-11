Man found dead with cut injuries at rented flat

A 28-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar IV on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased, Sunil Tamang, was from Nepal and was working at a restaurant here, they said.

The police were informed about the incident by Tamang’s landlord. When the officials reached the spot, they found him lying in a pool of blood with sharp cut wounds on the back of his neck, DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Thereafter, a crime team and dog squad team were called to the spot and they inspected the crime scene. A case of murder has been registered and the body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary, the officer said.

According to the police, Tamang had been living at the rented flat with his partner for the last one year. On Monday, his partner went to meet her friend in Greater Noida. When she returned on Tuesday, she found the door open. She entered the house and found Tamang lying dead in a pool of blood, the officer added.

The woman told the police that the two had spoken over phone till late night on Monday.

The police are also questioning her in connection with the incident and are scanning the CCTV footage for a headway. They are also analysing the call records of the deceased to find any leads, the officer added.

The cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way.