Man found dead on rail tracks, family claims custodial death

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:19 IST

He had been picked up for questioning earlier in the day

A 50-year-old man was found dead at railway tracks after he was picked up for questioning in south-east Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the police said on Monday. His family has alleged custodial death.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said Yogesh Gupta from Madangir was “asked to join investigation” in a complaint lodged against him.

A man named Neeraj Pahadia complained that Gupta was running a committee in which he invested ₹12.23 lakh. But now Gupta closed the committee without returning the money to members, Pahadia complained.

‘Settle the matter’

The police said the inquiry was entrusted to an officer. During inquiry, the complainant and the accused had assured to settle the matter amicably. “On July 11, the complainant and the accused joined the enquiry again at the police station. After enquiry, Gupta left the police station at 8 p.m.,” Mr. Thakur said. The police said Gupta’s family approached the police station at 10.30 p.m., saying that he had not reached home after which a missing report was registered on Monday.

The police then started a search launch following which they were informed by GRP Faridabad that Gupta had allegedly taken his life by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad Railway Station.

Gupta’s son Shivam said his father was picked up by a Sub-Inspector on Sunday afternoon. “My father was a heart patient. We kept waiting from afternoon to evening at the police station, asking for our father but we were not allowed to meet him. In the evening, we were told to leave. They said he would return home in half an hour. When he did not, the officers told us that he had left the station two hours ago,” he said. Shivam said his father was killed inside the police station and then thrown at the tracks. “The SI had picked up my father without a warrant and he had been troubling him for a month now,” the son alleged.

Mr. Thakur said: “Enquiry into the matter is ongoing.”