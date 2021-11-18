Man found dead inside police booth

A man was found dead inside a police booth in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Wednesday morning. The police are yet to identify the deceased who appears to be around 30 years old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said that on Tuesday around 8.45 a.m., a constable informed the Sarita Vihar police station that a man was found dead at Madanpur Khadar police booth. When the police reached the spot, they found the booth’s door was locked from inside and the man was found dead. He was taken to AIIMS where he was declared dead.

The police said that no note has been recovered from the spot. “On physical examination of the body, no injury was found. The body has been preserved and efforts are being made to trace the identity of the deceased,” Ms. Pandey said.

The police said that the booth was locked by staffers after finishing their duty and the key was kept on the window sill. The man presumably found the key and entered the booth, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)