Man found dead in vacant flat in Narela

There were injury marks on his neck, hands and his face was burnt to hide identity

The body of a 36-year-old man was found inside a vacant flat in north Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Friday. The face of the deceased was burnt, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Mahavir Vihar colony in Kanagawa, they said.

After receiving information about the body on Thursday, the police reached DSIIDC flats in Bhorgarh. There were injury marks on Kumar’s neck and hands and his face was burnt to hide his identity, the officer said.

Kumar’s relatives had informed the police after finding the body. A missing report had earlier been lodged at Kanjhawal police station, the police said.

“Statement of the deceased’s nephew, Vicky (21), was recorded. He stated that his uncle had left the house on Wednesday to meet his brother-in-law, Panna Ram, who resides in Narela,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

When Kumar did not return home, his family membrs asked Mr. Panna whether he had met him, but he refused, the police said.

Mr. Panna had sustained an injury on the leg and when his relatives persisted, he told them to search for Kumar at the DSIIDC flats, the police said. On Friday, the relatives found the body, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Narela Industrial Area police station. Mr. Panna is absconding, the DCP said. Preliminary investigation revealed that there was some dispute between Kumar and Mr. Panna over money.