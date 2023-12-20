Man found dead in taxi near hospital in Khyala

December 20, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

A man was found dead inside a taxi on Tuesday parked in front of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in west Delhi’s Khyala, the police said.

An officer said a passerby informed the police after spotting the body inside the vehicle bearing a Haryana registration. A team reached the spot and found that the taxi was locked with the key inside. During investigation, the police found that the victim was Harkesh Kant, a resident of Chanchal Park who had borrowed the vehicle from its owner.

“A missing complaint had been registered at the Ranhola police station on December 16 after Kant did not return home,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been sent to the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and further investigation is on to determine the cause and time of his death, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT