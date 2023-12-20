ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in taxi near hospital in Khyala

December 20, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Victim Harkesh Kant had been reported missing on December 16; probe on to determine cause of death

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead inside a taxi on Tuesday parked in front of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in west Delhi’s Khyala, the police said.

An officer said a passerby informed the police after spotting the body inside the vehicle bearing a Haryana registration. A team reached the spot and found that the taxi was locked with the key inside. During investigation, the police found that the victim was Harkesh Kant, a resident of Chanchal Park who had borrowed the vehicle from its owner.

“A missing complaint had been registered at the Ranhola police station on December 16 after Kant did not return home,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and further investigation is on to determine the cause and time of his death, he added.

