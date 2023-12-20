GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in taxi near hospital in Khyala

Victim Harkesh Kant had been reported missing on December 16; probe on to determine cause of death

December 20, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead inside a taxi on Tuesday parked in front of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in west Delhi’s Khyala, the police said.

An officer said a passerby informed the police after spotting the body inside the vehicle bearing a Haryana registration. A team reached the spot and found that the taxi was locked with the key inside. During investigation, the police found that the victim was Harkesh Kant, a resident of Chanchal Park who had borrowed the vehicle from its owner.

“A missing complaint had been registered at the Ranhola police station on December 16 after Kant did not return home,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and further investigation is on to determine the cause and time of his death, he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.