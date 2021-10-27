Delhi

Man found dead in Neb Sarai

A 25-year-old man was found dead in a room at an empty plot in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Tuesday morning, the police said, adding that no note has been found.

A senior police officer said the deceased has been identified as a resident of Sangam Vihar, who used to work as a driver, and he was looking for a job.

The police said his family told them that on Monday morning, he had left in search of a job but did not return till late evening and he could not be contacted on his mobile phone. “After an extensive search, the family found him dead inside a room on Tuesday morning,” the officer said.

The police said that some drugs substance and a syringe were found on the spot. The body had no injury or strangulation marks. It was sent to AIIMS hospital for post-mortem.


