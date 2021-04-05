Man found dead in Mangolpuri

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 23:54 IST

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Monday morning, the police said.

They received an information regarding a body with injury marks at 9.35 a.m. at Mangolpuri police station. “The police reached the spot and the deceased was identified as Chandarbhan. He used to work as a cardboard box painter in Rampura Industrial area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem. A case has been filed and a probe is under way, the DCP said.

