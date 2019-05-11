Man found dead in hotel room

A 42-year old man was found dead in a hotel room in east Delhi on Friday, the police said.
They said the deceased, a resident of Geeta colony, had checked-in at the hotel on Friday around 7 a.m.
DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the man had sent a message to his family members, saying that he was going to take the extreme step. The family then informed the police and rushed to the hotel.
The family members and the police arrived at the hotel and after the man did not respond, the door of the hotel room was broke open. He was found hanging in the room.
The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the man’s extreme step.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).
