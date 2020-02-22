Man found dead in factory’s loo

A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a factory’s washroom in south-east Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the man has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Okhla Phase- II.
Police said that on Thursday, around 7. 30 p.m., an information was received from a hospital regarding a man being brought dead. When the police reached the spot, he was identified and no external injury was found on his body. He was unmarried and was working as a helper in a factory.
During investigation, police were informed that the washroom’s door was forcibly opened when there was no response from inside and Suresh was found lying dead.
“The victim’s family has not raised any suspicion,” Mr. Meena said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.
