Man found dead hours after police interrogation

He was quizzed over snatching incident

A 21-year-old man was found dead hours after police interrogation in connection with a snatching incident in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Monday. According to Additional DCP (West) Prashant Gautam, the deceased was interrogated for 10 minutes outside his house as he had made several calls to the accused who had snatched a mobile phone on January 3.

“Investigation revealed that the user of the mobile phone was in touch with the deceased, who used to work at a cloth market near his house,” the officer said. He was called by the police in order to help identify the accused who was using the snatched phone, the police said. “Based on the identification, the accused, Abhishek, with a previous involvement in a robbery case, was arrested and the stolen mobile was recovered,” the police said. After the the man left for his home after interrogation, he recorded a video on his mobile later in the evening, wherein he alleged that he was upset and that he was “humiliated” and “intimidated” by the police during the interrogation.

“He had made over 100 calls to Abhishek, on the basis of which we questioned him.. There was no intimidation of any kind and he was let off after being asked a few basic questions,” an officer said.