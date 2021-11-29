Man found dead at tenant’s house with throat slit

New Delhi

29 November 2021 00:31 IST

FIR registered, no arrest made yet

A man was found dead inside his tenant’s house with his throat slit in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Friday, the police said. An FIR has been lodged and no arrest has been made yet.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan of Ranhola village. According to police, the complainant Mamata, Pawan’s sister, stated that her brother owns several houses in the area, which he had rented out to a few families. On November 26, Pawan’s mobile phone was switched off since the morning. So she went to her parents’ house but it was locked. Thereafter she began enquiring about her brother and eventually made a PCR call.

“When she searched for Pawan at his tenant’s house, she found that all the tenants had locked their rooms and no one was present there. When she checked on the first floor of the building, she found the door locked from outside and a man lying inside the room on the bed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The body was identified as her brother’s and his throat was found slit, the DCP said, adding that an FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to find the accused.