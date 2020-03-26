Man found dead at residence

A 41-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Sunday, the police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that man has been identified as Gajender Kumar. The police said that he was an alcoholic. On March 21, he was found in an inebriated state in south Delhi. He was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors treated and discharged him. “He was again found drunk in Sanjay Jheel Park and rushed to the hospital and later discharged,” the officer said.

The police said that the man had gone home on his own and was later found dead at his residence. “However, his eyes were swollen and the skin around the eyes had turned black. The family said that a post-mortem was not required and that they did not suspect any foul play, but we insisted for a post-mortem,” the police officer said.

The police said that while the report of the post-mortem is awaited, the doctors have told them that the swelling and blackness around the eyes were “suspicious”. “There was no external injury on his body. The post-mortem report will bring more clarity and legal action can be taken only after we get the report,” he said.