Man found dead at AIIMS

NEW DELHI

06 June 2020 02:35 IST

A 22-year-old man allegedly ended his life at AIIMS on Friday. No note left behind by the deceased has been recovered, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the man was a resident of Bihar’s Gopalganj and was admitted to the hospital on May 25 to get blood clotting treated. The police received a call at 6.16 a.m. regarding the body which was found at the emergency ward.

The reason behind his decision has not yet been ascertained. The police said that the body would be handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).