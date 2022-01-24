Man found dead after stabbing wife with surgical blade

A 32-year-old man was found dead after stabbing his wife with a surgical blade at her maternal home in west Delhi’s Khyala, police said on Sunday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said that the woman has sustained severe neck and face injuries and is currently hospitalised.

According to police, they received a call on Thursday at Khyala Police Station from a hospital stating that a woman had been admitted with injuries.

Police found that due to personal issues with her husband, the woman had returned to her maternal home on January 15. However, on January 19, the husband, identified as Ram Kumar, came to her home and asked her to accompany him to their home in Ghaziabad. But she refused. He stayed at her home till January 20, police said. Around evening when her mother went to the market, he allegedly attacked her with a surgical blade and fled the spot assuming she was dead.

After police began to trace the accused, they found that Raj Kumar had fled to the house of his brother-in-law at Ambedkar Nagar in Loni. After reaching there, he was found dead, the DCP said. A case under attempt to murder has been lodged.