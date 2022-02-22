Man found dead after assaulting woman in Delhi

Victim was upset over her engagement to another man: police

A man was found dead at his home after he attacked a 22-year-old woman in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The man was upset over her engagement to another man, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman has sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the man and the woman lived in the same locality in Ghaziabad’s Loni. The man wanted to marry her, but the woman’s parents arranged her marriage with another man.

No note found

Around 7.30 a.m. on Monday, when the woman was on her way to work, the man attacked her in Delhi’s Meet Nagar. “He then returned home and ended his life. No note has been recovered,” a senior police officer said.

“A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation taken up. However, we got to know later that the accused was found dead,” the officer said.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)