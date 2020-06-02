Man fakes death to claim insurance money to clear debts

NEW DELHI

02 June 2020

Police intercepts him when he was returning to Delhi

A 43-year-old property dealer who was in huge debt and tried to end his life to claim life insurance returned home in Rohini’s Kanjhawala after 16 days, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that he has been identified as Deepak Dabas, a resident of Kanjhawala who was intercepted when he was returning to Delhi.

On May 15, the police received information regarding a burnt car in Kanjhawala area. On enquiry, the owner of the car, Dabas was also found missing after which his family reported the matter to the police and a kidnapping case was registered.

During investigation, it was found that Mr. Dabas had taken loans from his family members and others which led to heavy debts. “On May 19, it was noticed that ₹2,500 was withdrawn from an ATM at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that CCTV of the place was then examined and it was found that the Mr. Dabas was alone in the ATM.

Subsequently, on Monday, the police claimed to have got a tip-off that the victim was in Haridwar and had boarded a train for Delhi in the morning. The police found Mr. Dabas travelling in the train at Meerut where he was intercepted and then brought to the Capital.

Debt of ₹1 crore

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he used to borrow money and lent it further on higher interest. Eventually, he was under the debt of over ₹1 crore. “He had an accidental and life insurance and planned to end his life in a way that it looked like an accident. His family would get the amount of the insurance in order to clear his debts,” the DCP said.

According to the plan, he poured diesel on his car and set it on fire on May 15. As soon as the fire started engulfing the car, he came out from the vehicle and decided to leave the city. He claimed he walked for five days to reach Haridwar as he could not get any vehicle due to lockdown and remained there till Sunday. After he ran out of money, he decided to return home, the police said.