Man escapes police custody while being taken for medical examination

The man was accused in a case of forgery

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 08, 2022 01:43 IST

: A 42-year-old man arrested in a cheating case escaped police custody in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur while being taken for a medical examination, officers said on Friday.

The police said that the incident took place in front of Badapur police station around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The accused was identified as Vicky Sinha. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media showing the accused trying to loosen the grip of the policeman holding him and subsequently running out of the main gate, even as police personnel try to chase him.

Sinha was booked in a case of forgery in a fabricated arms license matter at the cyber police station of south-east district, the police said. He was arrested on Thursday. Another case under IPC sections relating to escaping from the custody of police and obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension, has been lodged at the Badarpur cyber cell police station against him.

Departmental action has also been initiated against sub-inspector Mohit and constable Ajat for negligence of duty.

